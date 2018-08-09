Man stabbed to death in Del Paso Heights; suspect arrested, police say

A man died after being stabbed multiple times in Del Paso Heights late Tuesday, police said.
Sacramento officers responded to a 10 p.m. call on the 3800 block of Fell Street. The male victim was found with multiple stab wounds and was transported to the hospital. He later died, a police news release said.
Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation, which remains active. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, police said.
A male suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.
The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” app available for smartphones. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
Comments