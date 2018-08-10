Firefighter injured as vegetation fire becomes structure fire on Jackson Road

A vegetation fire Friday afternoon evolved into a structure fire south of Mather, injuring one firefighter in the process. The blaze was contained and smoldering, though not yet extinguished, at 1:45 p.m. Friday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department fire inspector Diana Schmidt.
One firefighter was transported to an area hospital for a minor, heat-related injury, Schmidt said.
Before 11:30 a.m., the fire department received a report of a vegetation fire on Jackson Road about a mile west of Excelsior Road.
Firefighters arrived and determined that the fire had spread to an adjacent structure, which Schmidt described as an “older, Victorian-esque” home. The fire had also destroyed several smaller, shack-like structures on the property, Schmidt said.
Firefighters initially fought the blaze from inside, but retreated to the exterior to fight what the department called a “defensive attack” on Twitter, Schmidt said.
Due to the remote location of the fire, the WIlton and Consumes Fire Departments provided additional water support, Schmidt said.
Schmidt said the cause and origin of the fire were unknown Friday afternoon. If there had been a stronger wind, Schmidt said, flames could have ignited even more of the dry brush that surrounds the structure, worsening the inferno.
Jackson Road was closed between Excelsior Road and Bradshaw Road as of 1:45 p.m., the fire department tweeted.
