Citrus Heights man kneeling in road fatally struck by truck, police said

A Citrus Heights man was killed after being struck on Antelope Road by a car Thursday night, police said.
Identified Friday by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, Victor Darian Lawless, 22, was reportedly kneeling in the roadway west of Sunset Boulevard when Citrus Heights officers were called around 9:20 p.m. In the minutes it took officers to arrive to the scene, Lawless was struck by a truck, a department news release said.
Responders found Lawless lying in the road with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, police said. Sacramento Metro Fire District paramedics attempted life-saving measure but Lawless died on scene, the release said.
Neither speed nor driving under the influence appear to be a factor in the fatal collision, the news release said. The driver of the truck was traveling westbound in a lawful manner in the No. 1 lane when the incident occurred. The driver immediately stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Westbound Antelope Road from Sunrise Boulevard was closed for approximately four hours Thursday night following the incident.
Comments