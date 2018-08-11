Just after 6 p.m., police say Misty Wilson, 19, and Troy Turnage, 20, entered the Ulta Beauty store at Ferrari Ranch Road, put merchandise into a grocery bag and attempted to leave without paying for the items, according to police.
Shoplifters try their luck in two cities in one night, get arrested in Roseville

By Cassie Dickman

August 11, 2018 12:04 PM

Two alleged shoplifters who made off Tuesday with about $1,000 in products after pepper spraying an employee at an Ulta Beauty store in Lincoln were arrested in connection with a similar crime about an hour later in Roseville, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Around 6 p.m., police said that Misty Lanelle Wilson, 19, and Troy Joseph Turnage, 20, entered the Ulta Beauty at Ferrari Ranch Road, put merchandise into a grocery bag and attempted to leave without paying for the items.

As they were leaving, one of the suspects sprayed the employee, who was standing near the exit, police said. Wilson and Turnage fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

But it wouldn’t be long before police would soon get a tip on their two suspects’ whereabouts.

The Roseville Police Department informed Lincoln Police about 7:30 p.m. that two individuals had been arrested in connection with a similar robbery in their city.

Wilson, of Sacramento, and Turnage, of West Sacramento, were identified as the suspects in the first robbery, Lincoln Police said.

Turnage and Wilson pleaded not guilty in Placer County Superior Court to two counts apiece of robbery, burglary and conspiracy. Turnage is being held in Placer County Jail on $200,000 bail; Wilson was released on Friday. Both are scheduled to re-appear in court Tuesday.

