Rocklin teen pleads guilty to murder of 13-year-old sister in brutal 2016 slaying

Being tried as an adult, a Placer County 15-year-old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 killing of his sister.

Tanner Wood, of Rocklin, faces 15 years to life, plus a charge of an additional year for a weapon he admitted using, as he entered a guilty plea Friday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.

The weapon in the charge was a pickax, but prosecutors say Woods also used a sledgehammer and a knife.

Wood’s sentencing will be Nov. 2 in Sacramento. Wood will be held in El Dorado County until then.

Wood was 14 years old on July 19, 2016, when prosecutors say he killed 13-year-old Ashley Wood. Sacramento Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ruled in April that the teenager would be tried as an adult.

The children’s father, Jeff Wood, was a senior prosecutor at the Placer County District Attorney’s Office at the time Ashley Wood was killed. This conflict of interest led the case to be moved to Sacramento Superior Court.

Their mother discovered Ashley’s body in a bedroom of the home; Tanner was found in a field nearby. Police said the death was a result of blunt-force trauma.