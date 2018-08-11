Man jumps to his death from Redding footbridge while evading police, DUI suspected

A Redding man jumped from a bridge and died early Saturday during an attempt to evade authorities, according to the Redding Police Department.
At about 3 a.m. in the area of Market Street and Riverside Drive, an officer attempted to stop a 1993 silver Jeep Cherokee after the vehicle was seen swerving, police said. The driver failed to stop and fled west on Riverside Drive before turning onto Court Street and north onto the Diestelhorst pedestrian bridge.
The driver rammed a tree and a metal pole, blocking vehicle access to the bridge, police said. After stopping at the north end of the bridge, the driver fled on foot.
Not seeing where the driver went, officers conducted a search and found him moments later on the river trail under the bridge, police said, apparently having jumped in his attempt to escape.
The man had suffered severe injuries and was found not breathing, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity has not been released. Police are still investigating the incident but believe the man may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Comments