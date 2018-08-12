Chris Hodson was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, vehicle code violations, and felony evasion following a car chase late last night in Lodi.
Lodi car chase ends in DUI arrest

By Adesuwa Agbonile

August 12, 2018 11:44 AM

A man who led Lodi police officers on a vehicle pursuit was eventually arrested on charges of driving under the influence, according to the Lodi Police Department.

The department said Chris Hodson was driving on the wrong side of the road late Saturday night and hit a curb. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Hodson fled the scene in his vehicle, and the officers pursued him, according to a press release. Hodson hit a traffic light pole near the corner of Fairmont Avenue and Lodi Avenue, ending the pursuit and leading to his arrest.

No one was injured during the pursuit. Hodson also was charged with multiple vehicle code violations and felony evading.

