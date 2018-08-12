A three-alarm fire that ignited that seems to have ignited in the basement of a Victorian-style duplex in midtown Saturday prompted more than 60 fire fighters to respond to the scene in an effort to keep the blaze from rapidly spreading through the structure, according to to the Sacramento Fire Department.
A three-alarm fire that ignited that seems to have ignited in the basement of a Victorian-style duplex in midtown Saturday prompted more than 60 fire fighters to respond to the scene in an effort to keep the blaze from rapidly spreading through the structure, according to to the Sacramento Fire Department. Courtesy of Sacramento Fire Department
A three-alarm fire that ignited that seems to have ignited in the basement of a Victorian-style duplex in midtown Saturday prompted more than 60 fire fighters to respond to the scene in an effort to keep the blaze from rapidly spreading through the structure, according to to the Sacramento Fire Department. Courtesy of Sacramento Fire Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Three-alarm fire breaks out in Victorian-style duplex in midtown Sacramento

By Cassie Dickman

cdickman@sacbee.com

August 12, 2018 06:03 PM

A three-alarm fire that appears to have ignited in the basement of a Victorian-style duplex in midtown Saturday drew more than 60 firefighters in an effort to keep the blaze from spreading through the entire structure, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

While no one was hurt, residents cannot return home because the basement of the duplex was completely destroyed, leaving large holes in the first floors of both units, said fire spokesman Keith Wade, adding that the fire seemed to have been burning for some time before fire crews arrived.

A call came in at around 4:30 p.m. reporting the fire in the 700 block of 22nd Street, Wade said.

“Victorian fires are always a long, drawn-out process,” Wade said, noting that many older structures were built long before modern building codes were enacted to help prevent the spread of fires.

Unless they have been retrofitted or had some renovations done, old Victorians usually lack horizontal fire blockers in the walls that prevent fires from spreading easily to additional floors, Wade said. Without the blockers, the fire can shoot up to the attic in a matter of minutes, he said.

Aside from floor damage, only one of the units experienced interior damage, Wade said. But he said both units had smoke and water damage.

The exact origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

Staff from the city’s division of Housing and Dangerous Buildings will likely need to inspect the duplex, Wade said, to judge whether the building’s structure is still sound.

“That house might need to be demolished because of how badly the basement and floors were burned,” Wade said.

On a positive note, Wade said a cat was rescued from the second floor of one of the units. While it did initially suffer from smoke inhalation, it was returned to its owner and is doing fine, he said.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question