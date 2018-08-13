Roseville woman arrested after license plate camera detects stolen car

Auburn police arrested a Roseville woman Saturday on suspicion of vehicle theft after a license plate camera scanned plates and found the car she was allegedly driving was reported stolen.
The camera grabbed a photo of the plates on 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee as it passed through the intersection at Auburn Folsom Road and Indian Hill Road, according to a press release. The camera uses software to compare scanned license plates to a database of stolen cars, the department said.
Auburn police received an alert and followed the car to a driveway on the 1900 block of Gina Louise Lane, where they arrested 33-year-old Lorena Brazovan.
Brazovan was booked into the Placer County jail. Her bail is set at $35,000.
