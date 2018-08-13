How to avoid car theft

Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves.
By
Up Next
Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Roseville woman arrested after license plate camera detects stolen car

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

August 13, 2018 09:13 AM

Auburn police arrested a Roseville woman Saturday on suspicion of vehicle theft after a license plate camera scanned plates and found the car she was allegedly driving was reported stolen.

The camera grabbed a photo of the plates on 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee as it passed through the intersection at Auburn Folsom Road and Indian Hill Road, according to a press release. The camera uses software to compare scanned license plates to a database of stolen cars, the department said.

Auburn police received an alert and followed the car to a driveway on the 1900 block of Gina Louise Lane, where they arrested 33-year-old Lorena Brazovan.

Brazovan was booked into the Placer County jail. Her bail is set at $35,000.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question