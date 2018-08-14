One dead, one injured after early morning shooting in south Sacramento

One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after multiple rounds of gunfire were reportedly shot near a south Sacramento apartment complex early Tuesday morning, authorities say.
A victim was found outside the apartment complex with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body and a faint pulse after sheriff’s deputies responded to a 12:22 a.m. call regarding a shooting on the 3900 block of 42nd Avenue.
Sacramento Metro Fire District medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures but the male victim, described as being in his early-to mid-20s, died at the scene sometime after 12:30 a.m., Sacramento Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.
Multiple rounds of gunfire were allegedly fired and prompted a flurry of related calls that followed, Hampton said.
The incident drew neighbors outside and the scene was soon flooded with bystanders.
Homicide investigators are speaking to witnesses. At this time it is believed that multiple suspects were involved who then fled in a sedan, Hampton said.
On the way to the scene, deputies located an injured victim in a white Toyota Camry who had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Hampton said.
Investigators are anticipated to be on the scene until at least noon.
Traffic is closed on 42nd Avenue between 39th Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
Authorities say its not yet clear whether gang involvement was a factor n the incident.
Anyone who has information pertaining to the details of this incident is encouraged to contact the Sacramento Sheriff’s department at 916-874-8477.
