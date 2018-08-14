34-year-old Natasha Scott was arrested after stealing an ambulance from St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton and leading police on an 11-minute pursuit. She is charged with evading police, stealing a vehicle and other, traffic-related charges.
34-year-old Natasha Scott was arrested after stealing an ambulance from St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton and leading police on an 11-minute pursuit. She is charged with evading police, stealing a vehicle and other, traffic-related charges. Stockton Police Department
Stockton woman stole ambulance, then led police on 90 mph pursuit, officials say

By Hannah Holzer

August 14, 2018 12:06 PM

A Stockton woman was arrested Monday after stealing an ambulance from St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton.

Natasha Scott, 34, led officers on a 10-mile pursuit after failing to yield. The pursuit lasted 11 minutes, during which time speeds reached over 90 mph, according to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page.

Once the pursuit reached those speeds, officers terminated the pursuit near northbound Interstate 5 for public safety reasons , but California Highway Patrol officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle near Bianchi Road and Townehome Drive.

Scott was arrested and taken into custody with charges including stealing a vehicle, evading police and other traffic-related charges.

