Man knocked out in fight outside midtown restaurant, Sacramento police say

A man was knocked unconscious during a fight that started inside a popular midtown restaurant Monday night, Sacramento police said.
Officers responded to a 911 call at 1:31 a.m. reporting a group of four men who were fighting inside LowBrau, a restaurant and bar on 20th Street, said Sgt. Vance Chandler of the Sacramento Police Department. Security asked the men to leave because the situation was escalating, he said.
The fight continued outside the restaurant, and one man was knocked unconscious in the melee. He was transported to a local hospital, Chandler said.
Chandler said he did not know the reason for the fight.
One man in the fight left the scene before officers talked to him, and they are now seeking him, Chandler said.
No arrests were made.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
