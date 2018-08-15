What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Five people taken to hospital after four-car collision on Fulton Avenue

By Hannah Holzer

hholzer@sacbee.com

August 15, 2018 11:21 AM

A major collision involving four vehicles on Fulton Avenue in Arden Arcade sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person suffered serious injuries from what appeared to be blunt force trauma caused by a head-on collision near Fulton Avenue and Elvyra Way, according to CHP Officer Mike Zerfas.

The CHP reported one person lying on the ground at the scene of the accident. Zerfas said that person was not ejected from a vehicle, but got out and lay down.

An officer who was at the scene went to the hospital to collect additional information about the crash, the CHP said.

