Ramiro Ricardo Fernandez, a massage therapist at the Dream Inn and Day Spa in Folsom, is suspected of inappropriately touching a client, police say.
Massage therapist at Folsom spa arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching client

By Hannah Holzer

hholzer@sacbee.com

August 15, 2018 11:30 AM

A massage therapist at a Folsom spa was was arrested after allegations that he inappropriately touched a customer, police said Wednesday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ramiro Ricardo Fernandez, was arrested Tuesday morning at his Carmichael home by detectives from the Folsom Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. Fernandez worked at the Dream Inn and Day Spa on Natoma Street in Folsom, police said.

He was booked into the Sacramento County jail on suspicion of sexual battery but has since been released, Folsom police spokesman Andrew Bates said.

An adult woman reported she was inappropriately touched during a massage given by Fernandez, police said. She reported the incident to Folsom police on July 30, Bates said.

Detectives have not identified any other incidents or victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Somersett at ssomersett@folsom.ca.us or (916) 461-6486.

