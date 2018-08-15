Sacto 911

Man killed when his SUV gets stuck under big rig on I-5 in south Sacramento

August 15, 2018 11:43 AM

An Elk Grove man was killed early Wednesday morning when his Toyota Highlander rear-ended a big rig tractor-trailer on Interstate 5 in south Sacramento County, causing his car to become stuck underneath the trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Onyekachi Okolo, 22, was dead by the time emergency responders arrived, CHP spokesman Jim Young said.

When the driver of the big rig, Richard Jungert, felt the impact, he pulled over to the right-hand shoulder south of Twin Cities Road, dragging the stuck Highlander with him, Young said.

Jungert was “just minding his business” going 60 miles per hour in the second lane, Young said. Witnesses said Okolo was driving quickly toward the trailer before the impact, he added.

Young said the metal bars on the back of trucks that are supposed to prevent cars from getting wedged underneath are designed to work only up to a certain speed.

