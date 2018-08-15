Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of Aug. 9

By
Crime - Sacto 911

Man robbed and stabbed at Northgate business, police say

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

August 15, 2018 02:37 PM

A man was robbed and stabbed twice while at a business in the Northgate area Tuesday evening, Sacramento police said.

The man was in the 2600 block of Northgate Boulevard when two men approached him and robbed him, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

According to maps of the area, the block includes a Mexican restaurant, pizza restaurant, liquor store and gas station.

When the man tried to defend himself, one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the man in the chest and abdomen, Chandler said. The second robber punched the man.

A bystander saw the struggle and yelled at the two men, who then fled in a vehicle, Chandler said. The victim called 911, alerting police.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was not transported to a hospital when officers arrived at the scene.

Police are still seeking the two robbers, Chandler said. He asked anyone with information about the incident to call 916-808-5471.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

