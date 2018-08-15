If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Man shot outside apartment complex in North Sacramento; police seek attacker

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

August 15, 2018 02:56 PM

A man was shot at an apartment complex in North Sacramento on Monday morning, and officers are still searching for the attacker, Sacramento police said.

The man, who is in his 30s, was shot in the abdomen outside an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Fairfield Street, said Sgt. Vance Chandler of the Sacramento Police Department.

A group of bystanders helped the victim into a car and took him to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Chandler said.

Officers responded to a 911 call and canvassed the area, but were unable to find the attacker or a motive for the shooting, he said. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 916-808-5471.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

