CHP officer in Amador County arrested on suspicion of raping 12-year-old girl

By Kellen Browning

August 15, 2018 01:57 PM

A California Highway Patrol officer in Amador County was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of raping a 12-year-old girl, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael Joslin, 35, is suspected of molesting the child for about a year, Undersheriff Gary Redman said in a news release. A church pastor called officers Sunday afternoon and told them that the girl’s mother told the pastor that the girl had been molested, Redman said.

Joslin was located Monday in Placer County and arrested on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor under 14, lewd acts with a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse of a child, penetration with a foreign object and rape, Redman said.

CHP spokesman Craig Harmon confirmed that Joslin was a CHP officer at the time of his arrest, but “no longer works for us.” He could not provide further details.

CHP’s Amador Area Commander, Lt. Todd Brown, said the alleged molestation occurred while Joslin was off-duty.

“The CHP continues to fully cooperate with the investigating agency and we are conducting our own investigation into the allegations,” Brown said in a news release. “I also want to assure the public that we take any allegation of misconduct by our employees, whether on- or off-duty, very seriously.”

