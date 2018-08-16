Thieves walk out of Apple store with 20 iPhones while customers watch, Roseville police say

In a brazen theft in front of customers and employees, four men walked into the Apple store at the Roseville Galleria and walked out with over $20,000 worth of Apple products Tuesday night, police said.
According to the Roseville Police Department, the suspects, four male adults wearing hoodies and sneakers, entered the Apple store at the Westfield Galleria around 8 p.m. Tuesday and began cutting the security cords attached to the products on display.
Although the suspects were in the store for only a short period of time, they left with 20 iPhones, two MacBook Pros and an iPad mini, police said.
Customers and employees witnessed the theft, called police and took photos, but no one intervened, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had left.
Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera said the suspects were unarmed.
Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. Anyone with information can call the Roseville Police Department at (916) 774-5000 or email the detective on the case at NGaines@roseville.ca.us.
