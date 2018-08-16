Four men stole more than $20,000 worth of products from the Apple Store in the Westfield Galleria at Roseville on Tuesday night, police said.
Four men stole more than $20,000 worth of products from the Apple Store in the Westfield Galleria at Roseville on Tuesday night, police said. Roseville Police Department
Four men stole more than $20,000 worth of products from the Apple Store in the Westfield Galleria at Roseville on Tuesday night, police said. Roseville Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Thieves walk out of Apple store with 20 iPhones while customers watch, Roseville police say

By Hannah Holzer

hholzer@sacbee.com

August 16, 2018 11:27 AM

In a brazen theft in front of customers and employees, four men walked into the Apple store at the Roseville Galleria and walked out with over $20,000 worth of Apple products Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Roseville Police Department, the suspects, four male adults wearing hoodies and sneakers, entered the Apple store at the Westfield Galleria around 8 p.m. Tuesday and began cutting the security cords attached to the products on display.

Although the suspects were in the store for only a short period of time, they left with 20 iPhones, two MacBook Pros and an iPad mini, police said.

Customers and employees witnessed the theft, called police and took photos, but no one intervened, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had left.

Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera said the suspects were unarmed.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. Anyone with information can call the Roseville Police Department at (916) 774-5000 or email the detective on the case at NGaines@roseville.ca.us.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question