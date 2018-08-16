A marijuana grow in 2009 near Fresno. Three people were arrested in Dunnigan on Thursday morning on suspicion of illegally growing more than 1,100 marijuana plants worth over $1 million, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said.
A marijuana grow in 2009 near Fresno. Three people were arrested in Dunnigan on Thursday morning on suspicion of illegally growing more than 1,100 marijuana plants worth over $1 million, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said. Craig Kohlruss Fresno Bee file
A marijuana grow in 2009 near Fresno. Three people were arrested in Dunnigan on Thursday morning on suspicion of illegally growing more than 1,100 marijuana plants worth over $1 million, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said. Craig Kohlruss Fresno Bee file
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Three arrested after Dunnigan marijuana farm bust, Yolo deputies say

By Kellen Browning

kbrowning@sacbee.com

August 16, 2018 04:45 PM

Three people were arrested Thursday in Dunnigan on suspicion of illegally growing more than 1,100 marijuana plants worth over $1 million, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies served a search warrant at a property on the 3000 block of County Road 88A and confiscated the plants, as well as more than 13 grams of methamphetamine, a “usable” amount of heroin, three guns and three stolen vehicles, Sgt. Matthew Davis said in a news release.

Amanda Rivera, 29, of Knights Landing, Humberto Garcia, 33, of Dunnigan, and Jose Garcia, 32, of Dunnigan were arrested on suspicion of drug-related felonies, Davis said. Garcia was also arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and committing a felony while armed with a firearm.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question