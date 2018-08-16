Three arrested after Dunnigan marijuana farm bust, Yolo deputies say

Three people were arrested Thursday in Dunnigan on suspicion of illegally growing more than 1,100 marijuana plants worth over $1 million, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies served a search warrant at a property on the 3000 block of County Road 88A and confiscated the plants, as well as more than 13 grams of methamphetamine, a “usable” amount of heroin, three guns and three stolen vehicles, Sgt. Matthew Davis said in a news release.
Amanda Rivera, 29, of Knights Landing, Humberto Garcia, 33, of Dunnigan, and Jose Garcia, 32, of Dunnigan were arrested on suspicion of drug-related felonies, Davis said. Garcia was also arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and committing a felony while armed with a firearm.
