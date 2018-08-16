Solano County man sentenced to 5 years in prison after illegally possessing a firearm

A Solano County man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison after being convicted of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a press release by the Department of Justice.
Jerry Lyle Andrews was arrested in 2017 after police officers conducted a search of his home in Vallejo and at the Fairfield hotel where Andrews was staying. Before he was arrested, he discarded a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, underneath a car.
Andrews had previous convictions, including assaulting a police officer in 2016 with a firearm in Solano County. Because of his previous offenses, it was illegal for him to posses firearms.
Andrews’ sentencing comes after a joint investigation into his crimes by the Vacaville Police Department, the Fairfield Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Solano County Violent Crimes Task Force.
