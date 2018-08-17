Foothill Farms man gets 66 years to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend’s ex

The Foothill Farms man convicted last month of murdering his girlfriend’s former lover has been sentenced to 66 years to life in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

According to a DA’s Office news release and previous Bee reports, in June 2016, Robert Gene McCormack, 46, and his girlfriend invited Kert Lackey, her ex-boyfriend, to dinner. After McCormack overheard a loud conversation between his girlfriend and Lackey, he hit Lackey twice in the head with an aluminum bat.

After Lackey tried to fight back, McCormack barricaded himself inside the house. Then, as Lackey was walking down the driveway back to his car, McCormack left his house with 9mm semiautomatic handgun and shot Lackey seven times.

Lackey died on the scene. McCormack was arrested shortly after and charged with murder a week later.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

McCormack was convicted in July of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The jury also found that he had personally discharged a firearm causing death and had a prior strike conviction in 1998 for assault with a deadly weapon.

He is in custody at the Sacramento County jail.