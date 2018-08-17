Apple Store Thefts

Delta Commuity College Student Diana Rivera describes how a man commandeered a bus carrying approximately 10 students from her school at Sacramento State on Friday, Aug. 17, after abandoning a CHP patrol vehicle he had previously hijacked.
Sacramento Police body cam released Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, shows the arrest of George Knox, who died in custody July 31. He allegedly had a "sandwich size plastic bag" in his throat, according to the department.
The remains of a 1987 John Doe, identified as James Wray Miller of Iowa via DNA comparison, were returned to his family Tuesday, Aug. 14. Locally known as the “Tower Bridge Hero,” Miller died trying to save motorists who had driven off the bridge.
The Mendocino Complex fire, the largest in California’s history, had scorched about 350,000 acres by August 13, authorities reported. This video shows an aerial water drop on the Mendocino Complex fires.
In late 2016, Yolo County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of 1984 homicide, reopening a 34-year-old cold case. Michelle Roy’s body was found shot and decomposed in 1984. After 34 years. Roy’s daughter received her mother’s remains.