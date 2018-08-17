Man steals CHP patrol car, commandeers bus at Sac State, police say

A 34-year-old Vallejo man stole a California Highway Patrol cruiser and used it to pull over and steal a bus transporting students at Sacramento State on Friday, university officials said.
At 12:25 p.m., the patrol car was stolen from an officer who was responding to a traffic collision at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road, said Officer Tommy Riggin, CHP spokesman. While the officer was talking to a person involved in the crash, the second driver driver got into patrol car and drove off, he said.
The man drove the patrol car onto campus, where he commandeered a bus carrying approximately 10 students from Delta Community College, Riggin said.
According to Diane Rivera, a 30-year old student on the bus, two of the people in the bus came up behind the man and put him in a choke hold before Sacramento State police eventually arrested him.
The students on the bus were participating in a student government weekend retreat, said Rivera. She was the senator of student activities.
A Sacramento State police officer took the man into custody at the J Street exit of campus, said Brian Blomster, a university spokesman. He will be taken to the Sacramento County jail.
The J street exit was subsequently reopened to traffic.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
