One man was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 27, 2018, on the 200 block of Cookingham Way in the Strawberry Manor neighborhood of North Sacramento.
Sac police investigating shooting death of man found in street in Strawberry Manor

By Adesuwa Agbonile

aagbonile@sacbee.com

August 17, 2018 06:07 PM

Sacramento Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting Friday afternoon the Strawberry Manor neighborhood of North Sacramento.

According to police spokeswoman Linda Matthew, officers were alerted by ShotSpotter technology around 1:30 p.m. to gunfire on the 200 block of Cookingham Way. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the street with a gunshot injury, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives are talking to residents of the Strawberry Manor neighborhood who might have heard or seen something.

Matthew said police believe this is an isolated incident.

“We believe there are suspects related to this,” said Matthew. “We don’t know how many.”

Sacramento police are asking anyone with any information to call (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

