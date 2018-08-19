Man killed following dispute in Lodi In-N-Out Burger parking lot, police say

A 19-year-old man was killed after a dispute at an In-N-Out Burger parking lot Saturday night in Lodi, according to the Lodi Police Department.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting at the In-N-Out Burger at 2625 W. Kettleman Lane at around 11:47 p.m. Saturday, where they found the victim in the parking lot, according to a news release by the department.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, taken into surgery and later died from his injuries, said Lodi Police Department Lt. Michael Manetti.
Officers determined that a dispute between two groups escalated when a single shooter fired shots toward the other group.
After gathering information, officers arrested two suspects in a high-risk stop - meaning officers stopped the suspects and instructed them to exit the vehicle instead of approaching the car - near Highway 99 and Morada Lane, according to Manetti.
Leonardo Alcantara, 20, and Andres Valdivia, 19, are being held in the Lodi County Jail on suspicion of weapons violations, the release said. Alcantara is also being held on suspicion of murder and Valdivia is being held on suspicion of accessory to murder.
Both the Lodi Police Department general investigations unit and special investigations unit are still investigating the case, and are looking for witnesses and possible video of the incident, Manetti said.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or the anonymous tip line at 209-369-2746.
