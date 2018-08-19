Crime - Sacto 911

August 19, 2018 1:16 PM

West Sacramento man arrested in sex sting operation

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Julia Sclafani

jsclafani@sacbee.com

A West Sacramento man was arrested after showing up for what he believed was a meeting to have sex with a 15-year-old girl, officials said Sunday.

After months of inappropriate conversations, including sending nude photographs, Timothy Zellner, 51, arranged the meeting with a person he believed to be an underage girl in Auburn, according to information shared on Facebook by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Zellner when he drove to Auburn and waited in his parked car, expecting to pick up the teenage girl, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives approached the parking lot and ordered Zellner to get out of his car after he tried to back out.

Zellner was arrested and booked at the Auburn Main Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said. His bail is set at $360,000.

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

View more video

Crime - Sacto 911