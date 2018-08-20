Three Sacramento County gang members face up to 40 years total on gun charges

Three gang members were convicted on charges related to gun possession, and two of them who had prior convictions will face a maximum of 16-17 years in jail, authorities say.
Raheem Thomas, Adrien Hines and Isaiah Taylor were convicted of firearm-related charges with gang enhancements Monday, according to a release by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies were searching for Thomas in connection to an outstanding warrant on Feb. 7 when they located him in a parked vehicle with Taylor, Hines and two fully loaded firearms, the DA’s office said.
A loaded semiautomatic handgun was found on the front passenger floorboard. Hines stated that his fingerprints would be on the gun, but denied owning or using the weapon and denied knowing it was in the vehicle, the DA’s office said.
Taylor had a fully loaded gun in his left-front pocket that he admitted to owning, the report said. Both Thomas and Taylor admitted to being gang members, the DA’s office said.
Thomas and Hines were convicted by a jury of being a felon in possession of a firearm with gang enhancements. Taylor was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm with gang enhancements, the press release said.
Thomas and Hines have prior convictions involving carrying or discharging firearms related to gang activity, the DA’s office said.
Thomas faces a maximum of 17 years in prison. Hines faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison and Taylor faces a maximum of 7 years in prison.
Sentencing for Thomas and Taylor is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. Hines will be sentenced on Oct. 5, also at 9 a.m., the DA’s office said.
The three are being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Johnson.
