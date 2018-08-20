Sacto 911

One man detained following apartment fire in Sacramento

By Adesuwa Agbonile

August 20, 2018 07:21 PM

A man has been detained in connection with a fire in one unit of a North Sacramento apartment complex.

The fire in the garden-style Lampasas Villa apartments, on the 500 block of Lampasas Avenue, was started around 5 p.m. on Monday, and was extinguished about 15 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene. The fire was contained to a single unit, and did not damage any other units in the complex, said Sacramento Fire Department information officer Keith Wade.

Officials on the scene deemed that the fire was started under “suspicious circumstances,” Wade said, and the Sacramento Police Department detained one man who may have been involved in the fire’s inception. He is a resident of the apartments.

Wade said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Sacramento Fire Department’s arson investigator.

No residents of the apartment complexes were injured.

