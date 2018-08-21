A woman running on Highway 99 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday was struck by two vehicles and killed.
Woman running on Highway 99 hit by 2 cars and ‘propelled’ into air dies, CHP says

By Hannah Holzer

August 21, 2018 10:48 AM

A woman reportedly running on the freeway at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday was struck and killed by two vehicles, according to California Highway Patrol.

The woman was running in the third lane of southbound Highway 99 just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when a car traveling southbound struck her. The driver was a 26-year-old Sacramento resident.

The woman was hit by the right front of the car, “propelled into the air and landed, colliding with the roadway,” a CHP news release said.

A 43-year-old Oroville man driving a second vehicle was unable to see the woman lying in the road “due to the time of the day (night) and the lack of additional lighting.” The vehicle struck the woman a second time.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and Sacramento Fire Department personnel pronounced her dead at the scene of the incident.

Neither driver sustained any injuries, the press release said.

“Both parties, after striking the pedestrian, pulled to the right shoulder and waited for CHP to arrive,” said CHP spokesman Jim Young.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is tasked with identifying the woman, who was not carrying any form of identification.

Young said officials do not know why the woman was in the roadway or whether she is a local resident.

Whether the drivers of either vehicle will be charged is “still under investigation,” Young said. Officials are looking at the speed of the vehicles, the lighting and the conditions of the roadways at the time of the incident.

