‘Large amounts’ of meth and heroin, stolen gun and $47,000 seized from Sacramento home

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department tweeted a photo of the findings it seized while executing a search warrant at a place of residence in south Sacramento.
Law enforcement officials found “large amounts” of methamphetamine and heroin, stacks of cash totaling over $47,000 and a stolen handgun.
According to the department’s tweet posted Tuesday, the suspect was booked recently into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said the department typically doesn’t post photos of their findings, but this exception was part of an effort to keep the community informed and show the action taken by law enforcement in response to such crimes.
Hampton said the department does not plan to release additional information or photos of the suspect in order to prevent it from affecting future prosecution.
“We’re trying to do it professionally and the right way,” he said.
