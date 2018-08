The ride share driver who kidnapped and threatened three women in June was arrested Friday, a Sacramento Sheriff’s Department press release said.

Mark Filanov, 36, of Rancho Cordova, was driving for Uber when he refused to let the three friends out of the vehicle and made threats against their lives, according to the sheriff.

Filanov is being held on kidnapping charges and charges related to making life-threatening threats and is being held on $375,000 bail.

