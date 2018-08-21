Collision at Watt Avenue causes westbound Highway 50 backup

A collision on the westbound lane of Highway 50 near Watt Avenue has caused traffic to be backed up to Mather Field road Tuesday.
The collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. and involved at least three cars, according to California Highway Patrol reports – a blue Toyota Tercel, a big rig and a silver Hyundai Elantra.
An ambulance was called for minor injuries, though it is unknown who was hurt.
The CHP traffic incident report said a small fire was started, and both Sacramento Fire and Sacramento County Fire were called to the scene.
Animal control was also called to the scene for a small dog, though it is unclear if the dog was injured or inside any of the vehicles involved in the crash.
