Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Collision at Watt Avenue causes westbound Highway 50 backup

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

August 21, 2018 06:28 PM

A collision on the westbound lane of Highway 50 near Watt Avenue has caused traffic to be backed up to Mather Field road Tuesday.

The collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. and involved at least three cars, according to California Highway Patrol reports – a blue Toyota Tercel, a big rig and a silver Hyundai Elantra.

An ambulance was called for minor injuries, though it is unknown who was hurt.

The CHP traffic incident report said a small fire was started, and both Sacramento Fire and Sacramento County Fire were called to the scene.

Animal control was also called to the scene for a small dog, though it is unclear if the dog was injured or inside any of the vehicles involved in the crash.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question