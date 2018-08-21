Man stabbed multiple times by two men in Dixon, police say

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and arms Saturday night after being threatened, according to the Dixon Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a convenience story located in the 1000 block of North First Street in Dixon at 10:50 p.m. The victim walked there, a news release by the department said, after two white males demanded he hand over his possessions and eventually stabbed him.
Officers said the victim was taken to an area hospital and is now in stable condition.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made in the case, according to Sgt. Jenna Cameron.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 707-678-7070.
Comments