Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man stabbed multiple times by two men in Dixon, police say

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

August 21, 2018 07:28 PM

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and arms Saturday night after being threatened, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a convenience story located in the 1000 block of North First Street in Dixon at 10:50 p.m. The victim walked there, a news release by the department said, after two white males demanded he hand over his possessions and eventually stabbed him.

Officers said the victim was taken to an area hospital and is now in stable condition.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made in the case, according to Sgt. Jenna Cameron.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 707-678-7070.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question