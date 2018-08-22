Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of Aug. 9

North Sacramento homicide may have been connected to earlier disturbance in the area

By Julia Sclafani

jsclafani@sacbee.com

August 22, 2018 07:59 AM

A man died after being shot outside a North Sacramento apartment building Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Investigators believe that the shooting was an isolated incident and possibly related to an earlier disturbance in the area, Sacramento Police spokesman Vance Chandler said.

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the incident on the 2300 block of Empress Street near Calvados Avenue as a homicide.

Police responded to a call shortly after 1 a.m. regarding a ShotSpotter activation, a Sacramento Police Department press release said.

A male gunshot victim received medical attention from the Sacramento Fire Department and was transported to a local hospital but later died at the hospital, the press release said.

