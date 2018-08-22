51-year-old woman found dead inside Woodland massage parlor

A woman was killed Tuesday inside Cottonwood Massage, a massage parlor in Woodland, in what officials are saying is that city’s first homicide in 2018.
The woman was identified by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday afternoon as Junying Lu, a 51-year-old Sacramento resident.
The Woodland Police Department was called to the business at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and found Lu inside the building. No suspects or motive have been identified in her death.
The massage business is located inside a shopping center with various other businesses, including a pizza business, an H&R Block and a jeweler.
Dallas Hyde, information officer for the Woodland Police Department, said officers are looking through video surveillance in the area from other businesses in the shopping center, and searching the area for any evidence of what might have occurred.
“They’ve been going up and down the entire area trying to identify possible routes the suspect could have taken,” Hyde said.
Ana Cantua, one of the owners of Manny’s Pizza, located about 150 feet from the massage parlor, began seeing emergency personnel arrive on the scene around 5:45 p.m.
Originally, Cantua said she thought an employee at the massage parlor might have gotten sick. Once she saw police putting up yellow tape, she knew it was more serious. At around 6:30 p.m., a security guard outside told Cantua somebody had been killed.
As one of two female owners of Manny’s Pizza, Cantua said the situation has made her nervous, even though security does patrol the area.
“It’s kind of scary because we’re not safe now,” she said. “We think we’re safe, but really it’s not 100 percent (guaranteed) that we’re safe here.”
According to Hyde, this is the first homicide in Woodland in 2018.
“We certainly haven’t seen an increase in violent-type crime like this,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of homicides in Woodland.”
Comments