Two men arrested after car and foot chase in Del Paso Heights, police say

Three men, one with a handgun, bolted from police Wednesday night in Del Paso Heights, leading gang officers on a chase into residential neighborhoods, police said.
Officers from the Sacramento Police’s gang unit tried to pull over a red Pontiac after noticing it didn’t have any license plates in the area of Congress Avenue and Los Robles Boulevard at 5:29 p.m., said Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the department.
One of the occupants, an African American man, jumped out of the car and fled on foot, while two other occupants took off in the car, officers giving chase, he said.
Police lost sight of the Pontiac as it sped away, but later found it abandoned between Rio Linda Boulevard and Branch Street, Chandler said.
Officers set up a perimeter in the area and enlisted the help of a K9 to find the two men. In about 15 minutes, they found them hiding in the backyard of the home south of where they had ditched their car. The men were hiding in a shed, Chandler said, and one of them was bit by the K9. During the search of the area, officers also found a handgun that had been discarded, Chandler said.
The bitten man, Carlton Bird, 30, was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, violating probation and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Jahan Davis, 22, was also booked into jail on suspicion of evading a police officer, resisting arrest and violation of probation.
Officers are still searching for the man who jumped from the vehicle.
Comments