Suspect, 27, arrested in connection with Woodland massage parlor homicide

A suspect has been arrested in the Woodland case of the woman killed inside a massage parlor, Woodland Police said Thursday.
Rohail Sarwar, 27, of Woodland was arrested on suspicion of homicide on Wednesday for the death of 51-year old Junying Lu at Cottonwood Massage.
Lu’s death on Tuesday evening was Woodland’s first murder in the year of 2018.
According to the Woodland Police Department, Lu suffered several stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. Investigators identified a person of interest after looking through video surveillance from businesses around the massage parlor. On Thursday, they contacted Sarwar, who matched the person of interest on the video. After being interviewed by officials, Sarwar was arrested and booked into Yolo County jail.
The Woodland Police Department is asking anyone with information on Sarwar’s relationship to the case to call the Investigations Tipline at 530-661-7851.
