Woodland gang members robbed two gas stations at gunpoint in one night, DA says

By Adesuwa Agbonile

August 24, 2018 10:47 AM

Two Woodland gang members have been arrested on charges of armed robbery, according to the Woodland District Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Anthony Sloan and Joel Hernandez Rodriguez Jr. allegedly robbed a Woodland Chevron Station with a handgun, according to the District Attorney’s press release. Then, later the same night, they committed a second armed robbery at a Davis Circle K Market. Sloan and Rodriguez fled the scene in a vehicle, and Davis Police officers chased after them.

The two men were eventually apprehended. Both of them are active members of a criminal street gang, the release said, and both are Woodland residents.

Both men plead not guilty to all charges. They are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on September 6.

