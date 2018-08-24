Woodland gang members robbed two gas stations at gunpoint in one night, DA says

Two Woodland gang members have been arrested on charges of armed robbery, according to the Woodland District Attorney’s Office.
Kevin Anthony Sloan and Joel Hernandez Rodriguez Jr. allegedly robbed a Woodland Chevron Station with a handgun, according to the District Attorney’s press release. Then, later the same night, they committed a second armed robbery at a Davis Circle K Market. Sloan and Rodriguez fled the scene in a vehicle, and Davis Police officers chased after them.
The two men were eventually apprehended. Both of them are active members of a criminal street gang, the release said, and both are Woodland residents.
Both men plead not guilty to all charges. They are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on September 6.
