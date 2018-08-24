Sacramento judge delivers 141-year prison sentence for 2015 murder of 19-year-old

A Sacramento judge has sentenced Dashawn Kwama Tinsley to 141 years to life in prison. Tinsley was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of a 19-year-old.





In June, a jury convicted Tinsley and RV Allahali Watson Jr. for the first-degree murder of Andrew VanHunnik, who died after he was shot several times, and for three counts of premeditated attempted murder, according to a press release sent by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Both Tinsley and Watson were also found guilty of causing injury or death to three other victims.

Watson faces 192 years to life in prison and will be sentenced next month.

In December of 2015, a man was driving to his mother’s house in Citrus Heights and was shot three times while exiting his vehicle. One bullet broke the victim’s left arm.

Four days later, law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting in Citrus Heights. Police found VanHunnik dead in a car that was “riddled with bullets,” according to the district attorney. Two other victims in the car survived.

“One victim escaped the car after being shot five times, and the second victim escaped without being shot,” the press released said.

Citrus Heights Police Department detectives identified Tinsley and Watson as the shooters in both cases by locating witnesses and physical evidence.

The investigation leading to the eventual arrests of Tinsley and Watson took eight months. Detectives served over 50 search warrants.

Tinsley was 22 and Watson was 26 at the time of their arrests in September 2016.

Watson’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28 before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Curtis Fiorini, who delivered Tinsley’s sentencing.