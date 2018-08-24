Couple charged with defrauding banks, stealing mail across the capital region

A couple has been charged with mail theft, fraud and defrauding banks in Vacaville, Folsom, Rocklin and Rancho Cordova.
Cody Patrick Cannon, 30, and Candice Nicole Freitas, 31, were charged by a federal grand jury for mail theft, identity theft, bank fraud and possession of stolen credit and debit cards, driver’s licenses and passports. The 17-count indictment was delivered Thursday, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Cannon and Freitas, reported to be homeless, allegedly stole mail by using counterfeit U.S. Postal Service keys to break into apartment complex mailboxes in Vacaville. From their loot, the two collected IDs and financial information, as well as credit and debit cards.
According to court documents, one of the victims called Bank of the West about the whereabouts of her new debit card, which was mailed to her address. She learned the debit card was allegedly activated and used by Cannon in January to purchase $600 in Visa gift cards and $69.73 of merchandise at the Vacaville Safeway.
Another victim of mail theft had their credit card stolen. The card was allegedly activated and used by Cannon and Freitas at a Best Buy in Folsom. Charges on the card totaled $2,400.
Using the stolen cards, Cannon and Freitas defrauded banks and withdrew cash from ATMs in Vacaville, Folsom, Rocklin and Rancho Cordova, using the money to purchase goods, the release states.
According to an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court Eastern District of California, a U.S. postal inspector says there is probable cause to believe Cannon stole stole mail using counterfeit postal service keys at least as early as January of this year until as recently as Aug. 2.
If convicted, the couple faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for bank fraud, two years in prison for identity theft, five years and a $250,000 fine for possession of a stolen mail key, up to 10 years and a $25,000 fine for possession of a USPS key and up to up to 15 years and a $250,000 fine for possession of ID documents.
The court will determine the sentence.
The couple was arrested on Aug. 2 at their RV, parked in a Rancho Cordova hotel parking lot. At the time of their arrest, they were found to be in possession of “stolen mail, checks, multiple stolen and fake California driver’s licenses, at least two passports bearing the names of others, and at least seven counterfeit U.S. Postal Service mail keys,” according to the release.
Court documents show the two had 10 Visa cards, three Mastercards, a Redcard debit card and a Walmart card in their RV. They also had over 10 ID documents, including driver’s licenses and passports.
The couple’s case is the product of a collaborative investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and the Folsom and Vacaville Police Departments.
