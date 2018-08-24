Sacto 911

‘Police activity’ forces Fairfield high school into lockdown, police say

By Claire Morgan

August 24, 2018 07:07 PM

Armijo High School in Fairfield has been placed on lockdown Friday evening and residents are being told to stay out of the area, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Officers cite “police activity on Bell Ave at Washington Street” as the cause for the lockdown, a news release said. According to media reports, police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting nearby.

While school was not in session when the lockdown occurred just before 6 p.m., Armijo High is hosting football activities at its field; media reports say that those games have been canceled.

Police say parents of students can come to Empire Street and Jefferson Street, though all lanes are in a gridlock.

