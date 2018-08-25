Stockton wrestling coach sought in connection with missing teen, sheriff’s office says

Sheriff’s officials are investigating a missing person report for a 16-year-old girl, whom they believe may be traveling with a Stockton high school wrestling coach, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night.
Phillip Maglaya, a 25-year-old wrestling coach at Franklin High School, is sought by law enforcement, who say a 16-year-old girl reported missing since Wednesday may be traveling with Maglaya in his truck, according to a Sheriff’s Office post to Facebook.
The Facebook post says the Sheriff’s Office has learned that Maglaya and the 16-year-old are allegedly involved in a “romantic relationship.”
The truck in question is a green 1994 Toyota pickup with license plate 8G91493.
Anyone with information regarding Maglaya, the truck or the investigation is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-440 or the investigation unit at 209-648-4425. Anonymous tips can also be sent via text, by sending “SJSO” followed by a message to 274637.
