Phillip Maglaya, a 25-year-old wrestling coach at Franklin High School in Stockton who is sought by sheriff’s officials.
Phillip Maglaya, a 25-year-old wrestling coach at Franklin High School in Stockton who is sought by sheriff’s officials. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office
Phillip Maglaya, a 25-year-old wrestling coach at Franklin High School in Stockton who is sought by sheriff’s officials. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Stockton wrestling coach sought in connection with missing teen, sheriff’s office says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

August 25, 2018 10:09 AM

Sheriff’s officials are investigating a missing person report for a 16-year-old girl, whom they believe may be traveling with a Stockton high school wrestling coach, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night.

Phillip Maglaya, a 25-year-old wrestling coach at Franklin High School, is sought by law enforcement, who say a 16-year-old girl reported missing since Wednesday may be traveling with Maglaya in his truck, according to a Sheriff’s Office post to Facebook.

The Facebook post says the Sheriff’s Office has learned that Maglaya and the 16-year-old are allegedly involved in a “romantic relationship.”

The truck in question is a green 1994 Toyota pickup with license plate 8G91493.

Anyone with information regarding Maglaya, the truck or the investigation is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-440 or the investigation unit at 209-648-4425. Anonymous tips can also be sent via text, by sending “SJSO” followed by a message to 274637.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question