CHP looking for info on SUV linked to Bay Bridge shooting that killed Texas rapper

A shooting this month that killed one and injured two others on the Bay Bridge is still under investigation by California Highway Patrol officials, who recently released more information on the suspect vehicle.
A man traveling eastbound on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island was shot and killed shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, CHP said.
The victim’s vehicle was hit with gunfire multiple times, according to CHP. One passenger was injured by gunshot, and the other was hurt during a collision involving at least three vehicles, media outlets reported at the time.
CHP officials said this week that they found video evidence of the incident, posting a photo of the suspect vehicle to social media.
Officers are looking for a dark-colored Kia Sportage, described by witnesses as being involved in the Aug. 6 shooting and collision, the CHP’s Golden Gate Division said Friday in a Facebook post.
The deceased was identified as Darryl Stinnette Jr., a Dallas-based rapper and promoter, as confirmed to local media by family members shortly after the shooting.
Stinnette, 31, used the stage name “Lil Pooh.”
The video evidence mentioned by CHP has not yet been released publicly.
Anyone with information about the incident or the Kia is asked to call CHP’s anonymous investigation tip line at 707-917-4491.
Comments