On probation for identity theft, man stole identities from over 60 victims

By Hannah Holzer

hholzer@sacbee.com

August 27, 2018 04:20 PM

A 25-year-old Sacramento man has been sentenced to nearly four and a half years in prison for mail and bank fraud and identity theft, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Tou Fue Lor previously served an 18 month sentence for identity theft after a conviction in May, 2014. After serving his sentence, Lor was on a three-year supervised release, during which time he failed to report his whereabouts to probation officials.

In May of this year, Lor admitted and pleaded guilty to committing crimes including bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and credit application fraud while on supervised release, according to the release. Lor was sentenced to four years and five months in prison.

Lor also reportedly admitted in court that from May to June of 2017 he “operated a scheme to steal money from banks.” According to the Department of Justice, he used stolen identification documents from over 60 victims to apply for checking and savings accounts, depositing stolen and altered checks and, in one case, applying for a line of credit.

“In all, Lor attempted to steal over $66,000 from banks in the names of his victims,” the release states.

Law enforcement officials found evidence through a search warrant at Lor’s home. After leaving the Sacramento area, he was eventually arrested in Fresno this past February. Lor is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail as a federal inmate and is ineligible for bail.

