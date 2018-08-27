Sacto 911

Yuba City man arrested after being accused of setting multiple fires around Lincoln

August 27, 2018 08:30 PM

A Yuba City man was arrested on Monday after being accused of deliberately setting multiple fires around Lincoln, according to Cal Fire.

Gregory Scott Courtney allegedly set multiple “small spot fires” in grass fields, according to Mary Eldridge, Cal Fire information officer. In each instance, Cal Fire was called and firefighters extinguished the flames.

“The fires were in dry grass fields, so they certainly could have run with a little bit of wind,” Eldridge said. “They could have destroyed property and threatened lives.”

No structures were damaged and no lives were lost due to the fires.

Courtney, 30, was arrested after an investigation by Cal Fire, the Placer County Probation Department, Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

Courtney is in custody at Placer County Jail. His bail is set at $2.4 million.

As the wildfire season gets longer and fires start earlier in the year, Eldridge said that it’s important for people to report suspicious behavior they think might be tied to arson.

“One less spark, one less wildfire,“ Eldridge said.

