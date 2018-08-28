Stockton motorcycle officer in ‘serious condition’ after collision near Weberstown Mall

A Stockton Police Department motorcycle officer was hit by a car and is in “serious condition,” authorities say.
The collision happened Tuesday morning in the area of Yokuts Avenue and Claremont Avenue, near Weberstown Mall, the Stockton Police Department said in a tweet.
The collision happened at approximately 10:30 Tuesday, Stockton Police spokesperson Joe Silva said in a statement.
The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, Silva said.
The injured officer has not yet been publicly identified.
Police continued to investigate the scene and ask drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
