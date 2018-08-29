Man fatally shot near Natomas High School; police investigating

A man was fatally shot near Natomas High School late Tuesday, authorities said.
Sacramento police received a call just after 9 p.m. to the 1300 block of Tumbleweed Way, where responders found the victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to a Police Department news release.
Officers attempted CPR, but the victim died at the scene, police said.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Neither a suspect nor a motive has been identified by authorities.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Tips may be submitted through the free P3 Tips smartphone app. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
