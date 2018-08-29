Officials release new info on missing teen who may be with Stockton high school coach

Authorities have released a photo, description and first name of a Stockton 16-year-old girl reported missing since last Wednesday.
Now identified as Alexus, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement last week the teen is believed to be traveling with a 25-year-old Franklin High School wrestling coach. Authorities believe the two may be involved in a romantic relationship, they said last week.
Alexus is described as being 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the most recent Sheriff’s Office post Tuesday.
The two are believed to be traveling in a green, 1994 Toyota pickup truck, license plate 8G91493.
Remaining anonymous, the teen’s family released a statement to local law enforcement.
The statement says Alexus is a high-performing student academically, as well as a skilled wrestler and cross country runner.
“The last time I saw my daughter I was getting ready for work,” part of the statement reads, according to the Sheriff’s Office. “As I was sitting on the couch putting on my shoes she jumped on my back hugging me and telling me she loved me ... As a father, I beg you, please if you have seen her, notify authorities. Don’t just be a bystander. Imagine if this was your daughter.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-440, or the investigations unit at 209-468-4225.
