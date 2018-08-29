Prisoners who punched, kicked and stabbed Sacramento inmate to death convicted by jury

A prisoner has been convicted of murder and another of assault in a 2016 killing of a third inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Humberto Torres, a 33-year-old inmate, was attacked in the prison’s main exercise yard by inmates Rudy Delossantos and Michael Robles on July 7, 2016, according to a news release.
Delossantos, using an “inmate manufactured weapon,” stabbed Torres in the chest and back, the news release says, while Robles punched and kicked Torres in an attack around 1:30 p.m. Torres died about 25 minutes later due to blood loss from the stab wounds.
The stabbing occurred at the C Facility, one of three units at the prison in Folsom. Prison guards used rubber bullets, two dispersion grenades and pepper spray to break up the attack, The Bee reported at the time. Three correctional officers sustained minor injuries, and officials later found the shank.
The two assailants were found guilty by a jury Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office said. Delossantos was convicted of murder by a life prisoner, and Robles of assault by a life prisoner in connection to Torres’ slaying.
All three were in prison for murder-related charges at the time of the stabbing. Delossantos was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006. In 2005, Robles was convicted on six counts of attempted murder, according to the news release.
Delossantos had already been serving a 25-year-to-life sentence at the time of the murder; he had been transferred to California State Prison, Sacramento, from Orange County in May 2015. Torres was serving a sentence of the same length for second-degree murder with a firearm. Robles was serving a 200-year-to-life sentence for second-degree murder.
Robles was 33 at the time of Torres’ stabbing. Delossantos was 38. They now face life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the DA.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.
